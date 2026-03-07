Honor Huff scores 24 to lead West Virginia over UCF 77-62 in regular-season finale

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Honor Huff scored 24 points and West Virginia finished off a season sweep of UCF with a 77-62 victory on Friday night to close out the Big 12 Conference regular season.

Huff made 4 of 14 from 3-point range and all 10 of his free throws for the Mountaineers (18-13, 9-9), who posted a 74-67 victory over UCF on Feb. 14. Brenen Lorient missed just one shot and scored 14. Reserve Chance Moore had 13 points and Jasper Floyd scored 10.

Themus Fulks and Riley Kugel both scored 16 for the Knights (20-10, 9-9), who have lost three in a row since beating then-No. 19 BYU 97-84 on Feb. 24. Jordan Burks totaled 14 points and nine rebounds.

Huff hit two of West Virginia’s four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes to help the Mountaineers take an 18-10 lead. Floyd and Harlan Obioha followed with layups to cap a 9-0 run for a 12 point advantage.

UCF trailed by as many as 13, but Burks’ layup with one second left made it 32-23 at halftime. UCF shot 35.5% overall, missed 5 of 6 from 3-point range and did not attempt a free throw in the first 20 minutes.

Fulks had a layup to get UCF within 44-40 with 12 minutes left, but the Knights would get no closer.

Huff was fouled beyond the arc, made all three three throws, then hit a 3-pointer before a three-point play by Moore capped a 9-1 spurt and West Virginia wasn’t threatened over the final 10:22.

The rest of the Big 12 concludes play Saturday.

Up next

The conference tournament begins Tuesday at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo.

