Tennessee State defeats UT Martin 68-55 to advance to OVC Championship title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 19 points to lead Tennessee State to a 68-55 victory over UT Martin on Friday night in an Ohio Valley Conference Championship semifinal.

No. 1 seed Tennessee State will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Morehead State and No. 3 seed Southeast Missouri State on Sunday in the championship game.

Nkrumah added five rebounds and three steals for the Tigers (21-9). Travis Harper II hit four 3-pointers scored 14, while Antoine Lorick III made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 13.

Andrija Bukumirovic led the fourth-seeded Skyhawks (21-10) with 17 points and two blocks. Filip Petkovski added 11 points and Pedro Santos pitched in with nine points, six rebounds and five steals.

Tennessee State took the lead for good with 11:03 remaining in the first half. The score was 36-28 at halftime, with Harper racking up 11 points. Tennessee State extended its lead to 55-39 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

