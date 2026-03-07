Benjamin leads Fairfield over Saint Peter’s 74-55 in MAAC Championship quarterfinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Benjamin totaled 26 points and 15 rebounds to help Fairfield upset Saint Peter’s 74-55 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championship.

No. 7 seed Fairfield will play the winner of Friday’s final quarterfinal matchup between No. 3 seed Siena and No. 6 seed Mount St. Mary’s in the semifinals on Saturday.

Tony Williams added 16 points for the Stags (19-12) and Declan Wucherpfennig scored 13.

Brent Bland led the way for the second-seeded Peacocks (17-11) with 11 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Eaton added nine points and five assists.

Led by 17 points from Benjamin before the break, Fairfield entered halftime tied with Saint Peter’s 30-30. Williams had 13 points in the second half and Fairfield used a 10-0 run to take control.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press