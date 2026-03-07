Nuckolls scores 23 as Portland defeats Washington State 74-68 in West Coast Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Garrett Nuckolls had 23 points and Portland beat Washington State 74-68 on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference Tournament.

No. 9 seed Portland advances to play No. 5 seed San Francisco on Saturday in a third-round matchup.

Nuckolls added six rebounds for the Pilots (13-18). Joel Foxwell totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Jermaine Ballisager Webb finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Aaron Glass had 19 points and five assists to pace the eighth-seeded Cougars (12-19). ND Okafor added 12 points and six rebounds, while Eemeli Yalaho pitched in with 11 points and six rebounds.

Nuckolls scored 17 points in the second half to help Portland rally from a 29-25 deficit at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press