Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Uelmen scores 41 as North Dakota thumps Denver 83-67 in Summit League Championship quarterfinal

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Freshman Greyson Uelmen finished with a season-high 41 points to lead North Dakota to an 83-67 victory over Denver on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.

No. 3 seed North Dakota moves on to play No. 2 seed St. Thomas-Minnesota in a Saturday semifinal. No. 1 North Dakota State plays No. 5 seed Omaha in the other semifinal.

Uelmen made 13 of 19 shots with three 3-pointers and 12 of 18 free throws, adding three steals for the Fightin’ Hawks (17-16). Eli King scored 20 points, going 7 of 17 (5 for 9 from 3-point range).

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (15-17) with 17 points. Jeremiah Burke added 13 points and Shaun Wysocki scored 11.

Uelmen had 19 points in the first half as North Dakota took a 42-29 lead into the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.