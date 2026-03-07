Davis scores 30 to help San Diego State fend off UNLV 89-86 in regular-season finale

SAN DIEGO (AP) — BJ Davis’ had 30 points to help San Diego State hold off UNLV 89-86 on Friday night to close out the regular season of the Mountain West Conference.

Davis shot 11 of 17 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Aztecs (20-10, 14-6), who trail Utah State by a half-game. The Aggies host New Mexico on Saturday. Reese Waters finished with 19 points and six rebounds.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn totaled 32 points and three steals for the Rebels (16-15, 11-9). Tyrin Jones added 22 points, six rebounds and three. Kimani Hamilton pitched in with 11 points, six assists and two steals.

San Diego State went into the half leading UNLV 42-39. Dixon-Waters scored 10 points in the half. Davis’ 21-point second half helped San Diego State close out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press