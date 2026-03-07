Morehead State holds off Southeast Missouri State 66-61 to advance to OVC Championship title game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Anouar Mellouk scored 22 points to help Morehead State hold off Southeast Missouri State 66-61 on Friday night in the semifinals of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship.

No. 2 seed Morehead State will play No. 1 seed Tennessee State for the tournament title on Saturday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Mellouk added seven rebounds for the second-seeded Eagles (20-12). George Marshall totaled 14 points and eight rebounds. Jon Carroll scored 10.

Braxton Stacker led the Redhawks (20-13) with 17 points and two blocks. Luke Almodovar added 13 points and six rebounds.

Mellouk scored 11 points in the first half and Morehead State went into the break trailing 36-29. Mellouk scored a team-high 11 points for Morehead State in the second half. Morehead State outscored Southeast Missouri State by 12 points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press