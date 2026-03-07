No. 13 Duke advances to ACC women’s basketball title game after surviving late push by Notre Dame

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Fifth-seeded Notre Dame had three shots in the final 11 seconds with the game on the line, but top-seeded Duke hung onto its lead and came out on top 65-63 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament on Saturday.

The Irish overcame a flat start and first-half deficit, taking their first lead of the game with just over six minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Notre Dame was up 49-46 at the start of the fourth quarter. A back-and-forth battle would ensue, and it ultimately leaned in the Blue Devils’ favor.

Hope looked lost for Notre Dame after a 3-pointer by Taina Mair gave the Blue Devils a 64-60 lead with just over a minute remaining. Hannah Hidalgo restored the team’s faith with a clutch steal turned into a 3-pointer, cutting the deficit to 64-63.

After Duke’s Riley Nelson went 1-of-2 on the free-throw line, Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey called a final timeout with 51.6 seconds remaining to draw up what she hoped would be the game-winner, but the Irish fell short in the final seconds of a hard-fought battle.

Hidalgo led the Irish with 24 points and eight rebounds.

Mair had a team-high 16 points and added eight rebounds for Duke. Toby Fournier added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Up next

The Blue Devils advance to the title game on Sunday, where they’ll play the winner of the other semifinal between Louisville and North Carolina.

Notre Dame awaits its fate on selection Sunday.

