Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Thomas’ 20 lead Louisiana Tech over Delaware 81-38

By AP News

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Avery Thomas’ 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Delaware 81-38 on Saturday.

Thomas had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 Conference USA). Kaden Cooper scored 17 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and six steals. Jaylen Fenner shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Christian Bliss and Macon Emory led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-21, 6-14) with 13 points apiece. Bliss also had six rebounds and two steals.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 19:42 left in the first half and did not trail again. Louisiana Tech pulled away with a 34-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 45 points. They outscored Delaware by 25 points in the final half, as Cooper led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.