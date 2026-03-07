Thomas’ 20 lead Louisiana Tech over Delaware 81-38

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Avery Thomas’ 20 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Delaware 81-38 on Saturday.

Thomas had six rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-13, 11-9 Conference USA). Kaden Cooper scored 17 points off the bench and added seven rebounds and six steals. Jaylen Fenner shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Christian Bliss and Macon Emory led the way for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-21, 6-14) with 13 points apiece. Bliss also had six rebounds and two steals.

Louisiana Tech took the lead with 19:42 left in the first half and did not trail again. Louisiana Tech pulled away with a 34-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 45 points. They outscored Delaware by 25 points in the final half, as Cooper led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press