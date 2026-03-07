Skip to main content
Brennan puts up 20 in Villanova’s 91-78 win over Xavier

By AP News

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Duke Brennan’s 20 points helped Villanova defeat Xavier 91-78 on Saturday.

Brennan also added 13 rebounds for the Wildcats (24-7, 15-5 Big East Conference). Devin Askew scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists. Tyler Perkins had 18 points and shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

Jovan Milicevic led the way for the Musketeers (14-17, 6-14) with 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. Malik Moore and Filip Borovicanin each added 14 points for Xavier.

Villanova took the lead with 16:16 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Brennan led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 44-32 at the break. Villanova outscored Xavier by one point in the second half, and Perkins scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to secure the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

