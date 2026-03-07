Montas has 28 in UMass-Lowell’s 81-76 victory over Albany (NY) in America East Conference Tournament

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas had 28 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-76 victory against Albany (NY) on Saturday in the America East Conference Tournament.

Montas added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (15-17). Xavier Spencer scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Darrel Yepdo had 17 points.

Amir Lindsey finished with 30 points, six assists and two steals for the Great Danes (11-21). Albany also got 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals from Okechukwu Okeke. Zach Matulu finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press