Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Montas has 28 in UMass-Lowell’s 81-76 victory over Albany (NY) in America East Conference Tournament

By AP News

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Angel Montas had 28 points in UMass-Lowell’s 81-76 victory against Albany (NY) on Saturday in the America East Conference Tournament.

Montas added seven rebounds for the River Hawks (15-17). Xavier Spencer scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and seven assists. Darrel Yepdo had 17 points.

Amir Lindsey finished with 30 points, six assists and two steals for the Great Danes (11-21). Albany also got 16 points, 11 rebounds, eight blocks and two steals from Okechukwu Okeke. Zach Matulu finished with 14 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.