Johnson scores 17, and Mercyhurst beats Stonehill in NEC Tournament 56-51

By AP News

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Cameron Johnson scored 17 points in Mercyhurst’s 56-51 win against Stonehill on Saturday in the NEC Tournament.

Johnson added five rebounds for the Lakers (16-16). Bernie Blunt scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Jake Lemelman had 10 points.

Davante Hackett finished with 21 points and two blocks for the Skyhawks (11-21).

Mercyhurst will play in the NEC final on Tuesday, but is not eligible for the NCAA Tournament as it is in the midst of a mandatory four-year reclassification period transitioning from Division II to Division I. This means that the auto bid goes to the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between LIU and Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

