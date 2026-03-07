Valentine scores 23, UMBC beats New Hampshire 84-69 in America East Conference Tournament

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine had 23 points in UMBC’s 84-69 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday in the America East Conference Tournament.

Valentine also had five rebounds for the Retrievers (22-8). Jah’likai King scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. DJ Armstrong went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Belal El Shakery led the Wildcats (9-21) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Graham added 18 points for New Hampshire, and Kijan Robinson had 10 points.

UMBC took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Valentine led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 34-30 at the break. UMBC outscored New Hampshire in the second half by 11 points, with Valentine scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

