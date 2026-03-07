Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Valentine scores 23, UMBC beats New Hampshire 84-69 in America East Conference Tournament

By AP News

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine had 23 points in UMBC’s 84-69 victory against New Hampshire on Saturday in the America East Conference Tournament.

Valentine also had five rebounds for the Retrievers (22-8). Jah’likai King scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. DJ Armstrong went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Belal El Shakery led the Wildcats (9-21) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Jack Graham added 18 points for New Hampshire, and Kijan Robinson had 10 points.

UMBC took the lead with 19:44 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Valentine led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to go up 34-30 at the break. UMBC outscored New Hampshire in the second half by 11 points, with Valentine scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.