Saint Joseph’s (PA) wins 88-76 over La Salle

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Justice Ajogbor’s 20 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat La Salle 88-76 on Saturday.

Ajogbor shot 8 of 8 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Hawks (21-10, 13-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Derek Simpson added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists. Jaiden Glover shot 5 of 8 from the field for 15 points. It was the sixth straight victory for the Hawks.

Rob Dockery finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Explorers (9-22, 5-13). La Salle also got 13 points from Truth Harris. Eric Acker had 12 points and three steals.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) carried a slim one-point lead into halftime, as Simpson led the way with 10 points. Saint Joseph’s (PA) extended its lead to 66-54 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Ajogbor scored a team-high 16 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press