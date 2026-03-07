Williams’ 22, Dixon’s game-winner lead Duquesne over Richmond, 79-77

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alex Williams led Duquesne with 22 points, and David Dixon scored the game-winning putback layup with one second left as the Dukes knocked off Richmond 79-77 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Dukes (17-14, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dixon scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to go with 11 rebounds. Tarence Guinyard had 16 points.

AJ Lopez led the Spiders (15-16, 5-13) with 15 points. Richmond also got 14 points from Will Johnston and Mikkel Tyne.

Williams scored nine points in the first half, and Duquesne went into halftime trailing 49-28. Williams scored 13 second-half points, and Duquesne outscored Richmond by 23 points over the final half.

