Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Dotson’s 17 help Loyola Chicago take down George Washington 68-62

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Kayde Dotson scored 17 points as Loyola Chicago beat George Washington 68-62 on Saturday.

Dotson had five rebounds and five assists for the Ramblers (8-23, 4-14 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xavier Amos scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds. Deywilk Tavarez had 12 points and shot 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Garrett Johnson finished with 17 points for the Revolutionaries (17-14, 8-10). George Washington got 14 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks from Rafael Castro. Christian Jones had 14 points.

Amos put up nine points in the first half for Loyola Chicago, who led 31-27 at halftime. Dotson led the Ramblers with 12 points in the second half as they outscored George Washington by two points over the final half.

The Atlantic 10 Tournament runs Wednesday through March 15 in Pittsburgh.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.