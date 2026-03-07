Winthrop defeats Presbyterian 73-71 to reach Big South Conference Tournament title game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Kody Clouet had 17 points in Winthrop’s 73-71 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday in a semifinal of the Big South Conference Tournament.

Winthrop will play High Point in the championship game on Sunday.

Clouet also contributed four steals for the Eagles (23-10). Logan Duncomb shot 2 of 2 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Isaiah Wilson shot 5 of 7 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.

Triston Wilson led the way for the Blue Hose (15-18) with 26 points and five assists. Presbyterian also got 12 points from Josh Pickett. Jonah Pierce finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Daylen Berry scored seven points in the first half for Winthrop, who led 32-25 at halftime. The Eagles led by eight points with 2 1/2 minutes remaining but had to survive a last-second miss by Presbyterian’s Carl Parrish.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press