Alston scores 17, Middle Tennessee earns 75-63 victory over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Torey Alston scored 17 points as Middle Tennessee beat Missouri State 75-63 on Saturday.

Alston also contributed 10 rebounds for the Blue Raiders (17-14, 11-9 Conference USA). Tre Green scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Jahvin Carter shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Michael Osei-Bonsu led the Bears (14-17, 8-12) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Kobi Williams added 12 points for Missouri State. Trey Williams Jr. finished with 11 points.

Middle Tennessee took the lead with 13:50 left in the first half and did not trail again. Middle Tennessee outscored Missouri State by two points over the final half, while Carter led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press