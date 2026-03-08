Hurley puts up 29 as Vermont defeats Bryant 77-57 in America East Conference Tournament

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Hurley had 29 points in Vermont’s 77-57 victory over Bryant on Saturday in an opening-round game of the America East Conference Tournament.

Vermont will play in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Hurley shot 9 for 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (21-11). Gus Yalden shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Sean Blake had 12 points and shot 4 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Keegan Harvey led the Bulldogs (9-22) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Timofei Rudovskii added 15 points and six rebounds for Bryant. Quincy Allen also had seven points and two steals.

Vermont took the lead for good with 17:06 remaining in the first half. The score was 38-27 at halftime, with Yalden racking up 10 points. Vermont pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a four-point lead to 16 points. Hurley led the way in the second half with a team-high 24 points.

By The Associated Press