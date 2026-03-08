Beard scores 21 as Drexel downs Northeastern 84-77 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eli Beard had 21 points in Drexel’s 84-77 victory against Northeastern on Saturday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Beard added seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Dragons (17-15). Victor Panov scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Garfield Turner shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Mike Loughnane led the way for the 13th-seeded Huskies (6-24) with 29 points, six assists and two steals. Northeastern also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Liam Koelsch. Xavier Abreu also had 13 points and six rebounds. The loss is the 12th straight for the Huskies.

Drexel took the lead with 17:59 left in the first half and did not trail again. Panov led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-22 at the break. Beard scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Drexel to a seven-point victory.

Drexel will play No. 4 seed Monmouth on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press