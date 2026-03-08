Skip to main content
Fielder scores 23, Boise State knocks off Colorado State 78-67

By AP News

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Drew Fielder had 23 points in Boise State’s 78-67 victory over Colorado State in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Fielder had six rebounds for the Broncos (20-11, 12-8 Mountain West Conference). Dylan Andrews shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 19 points. Andrew Meadow had 11 points and shot 2 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Jase Butler led the Rams (20-11, 11-9) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Kyle Jorgensen added 14 points and three blocks for Colorado State. The loss snapped the Rams’ eight-game winning streak.

Boise State took the lead with 6:11 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Andrews led the team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 36-28 at the break. Boise State outscored Colorado State in the second half by three points, with Fielder scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday in Las Vegas.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

