Robinson, Fulton rally NJIT past Maine 60-58 in America East Conference quarterfinal

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson had 21 points and Ari Fulton sank the game-winning shot with one second left as NJIT rallied to eliminate Maine 60-58 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the America East Conference Tournament.

No. 3 seed NJIT moves on to play second-seeded Vermont in a Tuesday semifinal. Top-seeded UMBC plays No. 4 seed UMass Lowell in the other semifinal, also Tuesday.

Robinson added three steals for the Highlanders (16-16). David Bolden totaled 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Fulton finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ace Flagg led the way for the sixth-seeded Black Bears (8-24) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Keelan Steele added 11 points and Mekhi Gray pitched in with eight points, four assists and three steals.

Robinson put up 12 points in the first half for NJIT, which led 32-29 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press