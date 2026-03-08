Jones’ double-double helps New Mexico State defeat Kennesaw State 79-76

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Jemel Jones had 19 points and 12 rebounds to help New Mexico State hold off Kennesaw State 79-76 on Saturday to close out the Conference USA regular season.

Jayland Randall added 16 points and five rebounds for the Aggies (15-15, 8-12). Julius Mims scored 11.

Frankquon Sherman and Braedan Lue both scored 16 to lead the Owls (18-13, 10-10). Sherman also had nine rebounds, while Lue added six rebounds and three blocks. Amir Taylor totaled 12 points and seven rebounds.

Jones scored 11 points in the first half for New Mexico State, which led 37-33 at halftime. The Aggies used an 11-2 second-half run to take a 63-59 lead with 6:22 remaining. Randall scored 14 after the break.

The conference tournament begins on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press