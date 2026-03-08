Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
56.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Central Arkansas beats Florida Gulf Coast 73-63 in Atlantic Sun Conference semifinal

By AP News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Camren Hunter scored 23 points to lead Central Arkansas to a 73-63 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament semifinals.

Top-seeded Central Arkansas will play the winner of Saturday’s other semifinal matchup between No. 2 seed Austin Peay and fourth-seeded Queens University in Sunday’s championship game with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth on the line.

Hunter also had eight rebounds for the Bears (22-11). Ty Robinson added 13 points, five rebounds and three steals. Cole McCormick hit three 3-pointers and also scored 13.

Michael Duax finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three steals to pace the Eagles (16-18). Rahmir Barno added 14 points and five assists. Isaiah Malone contributed 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Hunter had 13 points to help Central Arkansas take a 35-32 lead into halftime. Malchiah Marable’s layup two minutes into the second half game the Bears the lead for good.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.