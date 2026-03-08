Skip to main content
Gia Cooke hits clutch 3-pointer and No. 15 West Virginia women land in Big 12 Tournament title game

By AP News
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gia Cooke scored 14 points and her go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute helped No. 15 West Virginia escape with a 48-47 victory over Colorado in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal on Saturday night.

A 3-pointer by Desiree Wooten gave sixth-seeded Colorado a 45-43 lead with 1:08 remaining in the fourth quarter. On West Virginia’s next possession, Cooke’s offensive rebound led to her clutch 3-pointer that gave the second-seeded Mountaineers a 46-45 lead with 38 seconds remaining.

After a miss by Colorado, Jordan Harrison made two free throws for a three-point West Virginia lead at 16 seconds. Wooten was then fouled on a 3-point try with two seconds left but made only two free throws. Cooke was fouled immediately but missed both free throws, leaving Colorado one last chance. Instead, a steal by Harrison preserved the win for West Virginia.

The sluggish performance was not indicative of two teams that came into the matchup on a roll. Colorado had won seven of nine games and the Mountaineers had won eight of nine.

Harrison led West Virginia (26-6) with 15 points and Kierra Wheeler contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Zyanna Walker scored 16 points and Wooten 12 off the bench for Colorado (22-11).

West Virginia led 13-12 after one quarter, then neither team made a shot in the final six minutes of a dismal second quarter. The Mountaineers missed their last 10 attempts, the Buffaloes their last six, and the score was 17-17 at halftime.

The Mountaineers opened up a 12-point lead in the third quarter, but missed their last nine shots. Still, they took a 34-30 lead to the fourth quarter.

Up next

West Virginia will play No. 10 TCU in the championship game on Sunday.

Colorado is hoping for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball.

