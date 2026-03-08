House scores 20 off the bench, Furman knocks off Samford 86-81 in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tom House led No. 6 seed Furman over No. 3 seed Samford on Saturday with 20 points off of the bench in an 86-81 victory in the second round of the Southern Conference Tournament.

House shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (20-12). Alex Wilkins went 8 of 14 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 19 points. Cooper Bowser shot 6 of 12 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points and six rebounds.

Jadin Booth led the Bulldogs (18-14) in scoring, finishing with 34 points. Samford also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Dylan Faulkner. Cade and Keaton Norris each scored 11 points.

Furman went into the half tied with Samford 46-46. Wilkins put up 13 points in the half. House’s 15-point second half helped Furman finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.