Menard’s 26 lead Marist over Quinnipiac in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament 77-75

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Justin Menard had 26 points in Marist’s 77-75 victory against Quinnipiac on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

Menard added six assists and four steals for the No. 5 seed Red Foxes (19-11). Jadin Collins scored 19 points while going 6 of 20 and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line, and added 11 rebounds. Rhyjon Blackwell shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points and four steals.

Grant Randall led the way for the No. 4 seed Bobcats (19-13) with 28 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Quinnipiac also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Amarri Monroe.

Menard put up 12 points in the first half for Marist, who led 42-32 at the break. Menard’s 3-pointer with 2:07 left in the second half gave Marist the lead for good at 70-67.

