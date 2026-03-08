El Moutaouakkil scores 23, hits winner at buzzer as Jacksonville State rallies past UTEP 64-61

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 23 points after burying a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and Jacksonville State rallied to be UTEP 64-61 on Saturday in a Conference USA regular-season finale.

El Moutaouakkil added seven rebounds for the Gamecocks (15-16, 10-10). Jacoby Hill totaled 11 points, five rebounds and three steals.

Jamal West finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for the Miners (11-20, 7-13). Caleb Blackwell and LA Hayes both scored 10.

El Moutaouakkil scored 14 second-half points to help Jacksonville State turn a 32-29 halftime lead into a victory.

The two schools and the conference announced a review of an altercation involving a UTEP fan and Jacksonville State players after the Miners’ loss. The fan apparently picked up a chair during a fiery exchange with the opposing players, who had to be held back by staff members.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press