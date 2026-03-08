Skip to main content
Philon, Holloway each score 21 points to help No. 16 Alabama beat Auburn 96-84

By AP News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway each scored 21 points and No. 16 Alabama beat Auburn 96-84 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Alabama (23-8, 13-5 Southeastern Conference) never trailed, making its first six shots — three by Philon, who scored his 1,000th career point in the game.

The Crimson Tide rebounded from a 98-88 loss at Georgia on Tuesday night. It opened the second half on a 17-8 run to extend its lead to a game-high 28 points.

Kevin Overton led Auburn (16-15, 7-11) with 24 points, and Tahaad Pettiford had 19. The Tigers have lost eight of 10.

Up next

Auburn: SEC Tournament.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide will be the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament.

By KENNINGTON SMITH III
Associated Press

