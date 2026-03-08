Brown, Pack combine for 44 points, lead Oklahoma 88-85 past Texas in OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 23 points, Xzayvier Brown added 21 points, and Oklahoma beat Texas 88-85 in overtime in the final regular season game of the season for the two Southeastern Conference sides.

Pack was 7 of 14 from the field and 3 of 7 behind the arc. He scored nine points during a 14-2 second-half run that turned a tie game into a 12-point lead for the Sooners (17-14, 7-11) with fewer than seven minutes remaining. Brown was 8-of-18 shooting with four steals and led with 12 in the first half. Tae Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Longhorns (18-13, 9-9) held a 40-36 lead at halftime. They were led by Jordan Pope’s 30 points on an inefficient 8-of-25 shooting but was 7 of 18 from behind the arc. Dailyn Swain added 18 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals. Tramon Mark had 17 points. Matas Vokietaitis had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Sooners led by six with 36 seconds to go in regulation, but fouled Mark twice, including on a 3-point attempt that followed a turnover. Mark made all five free throws to make it a one-point game with 15 seconds left.

A pair of free throws from Davis put the Sooners up three. But Brown fouled Pope on a 3-point attempt, and Pope made all three free throws to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Pope had five in overtime and Mark three for the Longhorns, but Derrion Reid’s five points for the Sooners, including a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, put the game out of reach.

Texas lost four of their final five games to finish as the No. 10 seed in the SEC tournament.

Up next

Oklahoma will head to the SEC tournament as the 11 seed to face No. 14 seed South Carolina in the first round on Wednesday.

Texas faces No. 15 seed Mississippi on Wednesday. ___

