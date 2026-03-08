Skip to main content
Siena beats Mount St. Mary’s 63-58 in MAAC Tournament quarterfinal

By AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Brendan Coyle had 17 points in Siena’s 63-58 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

No. 3 seed Siena (21-11) will play seventh-seeded Fairfield in a Sunday semifinal.

Coyle added nine rebounds for the Saints (20-11). Gavin Doty shot 3 of 15 from the field and went 10 for 10 from the line to add 17 points. Justice Shoats finished with 13 points and six assists.

Luke McEldon led the No. 6 seed Mountaineers (15-1&) with 18 points and nine rebounds. Arlandus Keyes added 14 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Trey Deveaux finished with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Siena went into halftime ahead 35-21. Coyle scored 14 first-half points. Doty scored 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

