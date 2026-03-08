Skip to main content
William & Mary defeats Elon 72-62 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi had 25 points in William & Mary’s 72-62 victory over Elon on Saturday night in the second round of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

No. 6 seed William & Mary (20-11) will play third-seeded Hofstra on Sunday.

Vahlberg Fasasi shot 8 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line. Reese Miller scored 13 points. Chase Lowe finished with eight points, 10 rebounds and four steals.

Ned Hull led the way for 11th-seeded Elon (14-18) with 15 points and four assists. Elon also got 13 points and six rebounds from Chandler Cuthrell. Randall Pettus II finished with 10 points and two steals.

William & Mary took the lead with 16:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led the Tribe with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-31 at the break. William & Mary used a 7-0 run in the second half for a 54-44 lead with 9:44 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

