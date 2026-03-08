Skip to main content
Utah Valley outlasts Utah Tech 104-101 in 2OT to win WAC regular-season title

By AP News

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sherman Weatherspoon IV had 27 points, Jackson Holcombe scored 23 and Trevan Leonhardt added 21 to help Utah Valley outlast Utah Tech 104-101 in double overtime on Saturday night and win the Western Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Weatherspoon shot 9 for 12 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Wolverines (24-7, 14-4) in a sixth straight victory. Holcombe added nine rebounds and seven assists. Leonhardt sank 5 of 9 from 3-point range and handed out nine assists.

Ethan Potter led the way for the Trailblazers (18-14, 11-7) with 28 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Chance Trujillo had 18 points and Jusaun Holt finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Leonhardt hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run and Utah Valley never trailed in the second OT.

Isaac Hawkins made two free throws to give Utah Valley a 61-46 lead with 12 minutes remaining, but Ethan Potter was fouled on a dunk with eight seconds left, completing the three-point play to force OT tied at 81. Holcombe sank a jumper with five seconds left to force a second OT tied at 92.

The WAC Tournament begins on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

