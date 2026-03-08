Skip to main content
Idaho ousts Sacramento State 68-45 in first round of Big Sky Conference Tournament

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 19 points to lead Idaho to a 68-45 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday night in the first round of the Big Sky Conference Tournament.

No. 7 seed Idaho advances to play No. 2 seed Montana State in a Sunday quarterfinal.

Rasmussen shot 7 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Vandals (18-14, 9-9). Kolton Mitchell totaled 17 points and eight rebounds, while Biko Johnson scored 10.

Jahni Summers led the way for the Hornets (10-21) with 10 points. Arman Madi and Prophet Johnson both scored nine as the Hornets end the season on an eight-game losing streak.

Idaho took the lead with 14:29 left in the first half and did not trail again. Rasmussen led the team with 10 points for a 27-13 advantage at the break. The Vandals used an 11-0 run to extend their lead to 41-17 early in the second half and cruised to the finish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

