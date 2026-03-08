Nevada defeats Air Force 74-59, extends nation’s longest-active skid to 24 games

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Corey Camper Jr. scored 18 points as Nevada beat Air Force 74-59 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale to extend the nation’s longest-active losing streak to 24 games.

Camper shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Wolf Pack (20-11, 12-8 Mountain West Conference). Elijah Price scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the foul line, and added five rebounds. Tayshawn Comer had 11 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Kam Sanders led the Falcons (3-28, 0-20) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and three steals. Air Force also got 12 points from Eli Robinson. Kolby Gilles finished with 12 points.

Nevada took the lead 23 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Camper led the Wolf Pack with six points in the first half to help put them up 32-25 at the break. Nevada pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 16 points. The Wolf Pack outscored Air Force by eight points in the final half, as Camper led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press