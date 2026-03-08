Skip to main content
Uelmen’s 28 lead North Dakota over St. Thomas in Summit League Tournament 67-66

By AP News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Greyson Uelmen had 28 points and George Natsvlishvili made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left in No. 3 seed North Dakota’s 67-66 victory against second-seeded St. Thomas on Saturday night in the Summit League Tournament.

North Dakota (18-16) plays No. 1 seed North Dakota State in the championship game Sunday.

Uelmen shot 9 of 11 from the field and 9 for 12 from the free-throw line for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line. Garrett Anderson shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 11 points.

Nolan Minessale led the way for the Tommies (23-8, 12-4) with 23 points and nine rebounds. Ben Oosterbaan added 16 points for St. Thomas. Nick Janowski also had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

