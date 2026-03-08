Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
73.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Rutgers beats Penn State 74-62 to sweep season series

By AP News

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Francis and Lino Mark combined for 34 points to lead Rutgers to a 74-62 victory over Penn State on Sunday in a Big Ten Conference regular-season finale.

Rutgers (13-18, 6-14) swept the season series against the Nittany Lions, and has won two of its last three games. Penn State (12-19, 3-17) has lost five of its last six.

Francis made three 3-pointers and scored 18 points. Mark finished with 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting overall. Darren Buchanan Jr. grabbed 12 rebounds to go with eight points for the Scarlet Knights. Jamichael Davis added 11 points off the bench.

Ivan Juric and Freddie Dilione V scored 16 points apiece for Penn State. The Nittany Lions made just 3 of 22 from long range and 13 of 22 from the free-throw line.

Rutgers used a 16-0 run for a 37-14 lead and led 43-21 at the break. Francis scored 10 points in the first half and Mark added nine for the Scarlet Knights. Dilione scored eight first-half points for the Nittany Lions.

Back-to-back 3s from Mark and Francis pushed the lead to 26 points early in the second half. Rutgers led 58-38 after Emmanuel Ogbole’s dunk with 9:36 remaining.

Up next

The Big Ten Conference Tournament starts Tuesday in Chicago.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.