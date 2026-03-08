High Point gets 30th win, beats Winthrop 91-76 for 2nd straight Big South Championship title

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 24 points, Cam’Ron Fletcher added 17 with 19 rebounds, and top-seeded High Point beat No. 2 seed Winthrop 91-76 on Sunday for the Panthers’ second straight Big South Conference Championship title.

High Point (30-4) set a program and Big South record with its 30th victory of the season. It is also coach Flynn Clayman’s first year at the helm with the Panthers.

Martin shot 6 of 19 from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line to go with seven assists. Fletcher made two 3s and matched a tournament record for most rebounds in a game.

Terry Anderson added 18 points for the Panthers. Owen Aquino and Chase Johnston chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Kareem Rozier scored 22 points and Daylen Berry 18 for Winthrop (23-11). Logan Duncomb, the Big South Conference player of the year, scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds before fouling out with 4:32 to play and the Eagles down 79-68.

High Point took the lead for good early in the second half and had its largest lead, 67-51, with 9:49 remaining.

The teams split the regular-season series, each winning at home. Winthrop won the first meeting 92-75. High Point won the second 89-87.

Up next

Selection Sunday is March 15.

