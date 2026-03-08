Alvey’s 30 lead Lehigh over Colgate in Patriot League Tournament semifinal

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Hank Alvey’s 30 points led Lehigh over Colgate 76-69 on Sunday in a semifinal of the Patriot League Tournament.

Lehigh will play Boston University in the championship game on Wednesday. BU beat top-seed Navy 73-72 with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in their semifinal.

Alvey added five rebounds and three blocks for the Mountain Hawks (17-16). Nasir Whitlock scored 22 points while shooting 7 for 13 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 10 assists. Joshua Ingram shot 2 of 4 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Cox finished with 26 points, five assists and three steals for the Raiders (18-15). Colgate also got 19 points and seven rebounds from Andrew Alekseyenko. Sam Wright also had 14 points.

A 16-2 run in the first half gave Lehigh a six-point lead. The teams entered the break with Lehigh ahead 33-30, while Alvey led the Mountain Hawks in scoring with 14 points. Alvey’s 16-point second half helped Lehigh close out the seven-point victory.

