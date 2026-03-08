Pinion scores 22 as South Florida knocks off Charlotte 83-60

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joseph Pinion’s 22 points helped South Florida defeat Charlotte 83-60 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

The Bulls are 23-8 overall and won the American Athletic Conference regular-season title at 15-3. The 49ers dropped to 15-16 overall and finished in a tie for fifth place in the conference at 9-9. The conference tournament begins Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Pinion shot 8 for 16, including 5 for 12 from beyond the arc for the Bulls. Wes Enis added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Izaiyah Nelson had 10 points. The Bulls prolonged their winning streak to nine games.

Anton Bonke finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the 49ers.

South Florida took the lead with 10:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Enis led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 44-29 at the break. South Florida extended its lead to 73-41 during the second half, fueled by a 21-2 scoring run. Pinion scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press