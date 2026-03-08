Smith’s 20 lead Campbell over UNC Wilmington in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament 85-70

WASHINGTON (AP) — DJ Smith had 20 points in ninth-seeded Campbell’s 85-70 victory over top-seed UNC Wilmington in a quarterfinal of the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament on Sunday.

Campbell (16-17) will play fourth-seeded Monmouth in the semifinals on Monday.

Smith shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Dovydas Butka had 14 points and eight rebounds.

Patrick Wessler finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (26-6). UNC Wilmington also got 21 points from Madison Durr. Noah Ross also had eight points and seven rebounds.

Butka scored 10 points in the first half and Campbell went into the break trailing 33-31. Smith scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Campbell to a 15-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press