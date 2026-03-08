Berry leads Memphis to 96-95 OT victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quante Berry scored 22 points to lead Memphis, including the winning free throws with 2.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Tigers took down Tulane 96-95 on Sunday.

Rowan Brumbaugh’s desperation heave from the logo was off at the buzzer.

A layup by Tulane’s KJ Green with 13 seconds left in regulation tied it at 81-all. Dug McDaniel then missed a 3 to force overtime.

Berry shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 10 from the line for the Tigers (13-18, 8-10 American Athletic Conference). McDaniel scored 20 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Thierno Sylla finished with 17 points. The Tigers ended a seven-game slide with the victory.

Brumbaugh led the way for the Green Wave (17-14, 8-10) with 31 points and two steals. Tulane also got 21 points and four steals from Asher Woods. Tyler Ringgold finished with 16 points and two steals.

Sylla scored six points in the first half and Memphis went into halftime trailing 40-31.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press