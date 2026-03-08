Rivera-Torres scores 14, Monmouth takes down Drexel 65-57 in Coastal Athletic Association Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres had 14 points in Monmouth’s 65-57 victory against Drexel on Sunday in the Coastal Athletic Association Tournament.

Fourth-seeded Monmouth (18-14) will play ninth-seeded Campbell in a semifinal on Monday.

Rivera-Torres also contributed eight rebounds and three steals for the Hawks. Stefanos Spartalis scored 14 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds. Justin Ray had 11 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Kevon Vanderhorst finished with 15 points and three steals for the Dragons (17-16). Shane Blakeney added 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Drexel. Victor Panov also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Spartalis scored 10 points in the first half and Monmouth went into the break trailing 33-32. Monmouth used an 11-0 second-half run to come back from a five-point deficit and take the lead at 54-48 with 4:43 left. Rivera-Torres scored 11 second-half points.

