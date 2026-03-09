Green scores 22, leads Tulsa over Temple 78-76 to close out American Conference regular season

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green scored 22 points to help Tulsa hold off Temple 78-76 on Sunday in an American Conference regular-season finale.

Green also had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (25-6, 13-5). Tylen Riley added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Miles Barnstable hit three 3-pointers and also scored 13.

Derrian Ford led the Owls (16-15, 8-10) with 23 points. Jordan Mason totaled 19 points and eight rebounds and Aiden Tobiason totaled 19 points and seven rebounds.

Green scored 14 points in the first half and Tulsa went into halftime trailing 34-32. Barnstable put up 11 second-half points and Tulsa secured the victory after a second half that featured nine lead changes and was tied seven times.

The conference tournament begins Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press