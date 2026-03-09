Skip to main content
New Orleans beats Houston Christian 73-60 in first round of Southland Conference Tournament

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley and Coleton Benson both had 14 points to lead New Orleans to a 73-60 victory over Houston Christian on Sunday in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

No. 5 seed New Orleans (15-17) will play fourth-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in a Monday quarterfinal.

Buckley also had six assists for the Privateers. MJ Thomas posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

D’Aundre Samuels finished with 20 points to pace the eighth-seeded Huskies (12-20). Kylin Green added 13 points and four assists, while Demarco Bethea scored 11.

Buckley’s 3-pointer 34 seconds into the second half gave the Privateers the lead for good after taking a one-point advantage into halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

