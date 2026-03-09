Merrimack edges Marist 58-57 to reach Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title game

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tye Dorset hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer and scored 23 to help top-seeded Merrimack hold on for a 58-57 victory over Marist on Sunday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

Merrimack (23-10) will play the winner of the semifinal between No. 3 seed Siena and seventh-seeded Fairfield for the title on Tuesday.

Dorset had the final points in the game when he connected from beyond the arc with 1:25 left to play. He added six rebounds and four steals for the Warriors. Kevair Kennedy added 16 points and three steals, while Ernest Shelton scored 13.

Rhyjon Blackwell led the fifth-seeded Red Foxes (19-12) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jadin Collins added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Jaden Daughtry had 10 points and six rebounds.

Merrimack went into the half ahead of Marist 30-28. Dorset put up 11 points before the break. Merrimack used an 8-0 second-half run erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 38-31 with 17:54 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Dorset scored 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press