Wilkins leads Furman past UNC Greensboro 81-75 in Southern Conference Tournament semifinal

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Wilkins scored 28 of his 34 points in the second half to rally Furman to an 81-75 victory over UNC Greensboro on Sunday night in a Southern Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 6 seed Furman will square off with top-seeded East Tennessee State in the championship game on Monday with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth up for grabs.

Wilkins added five assists for the Paladins (20-12). Cooper Bowser had 14 points and Eddrin Bronson scored 12.

Justin Neely led the seventh-seeded Spartans (15-19) with 27 points. Lilian Marville totaled 20 points and KJ Younger scored 15.

Charles Johnston scored seven points in the first half for Furman, which trailed 38-27 at halftime. Wilkins took over in the second half to help the Paladins prevail.

