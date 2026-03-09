Skip to main content
Shoats, Doty help Siena cruise past Fairfield 76-61 in MAAC Tournament semifinal

By AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Justice Shoats had 26 points, Gavin Doty scored 25 and Siena beat Fairfield 76-61 on Sunday night in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 3 seed Siena (22-11) will play top-seeded Merrimack (23-10) for the championship on Tuesday with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Shoats shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Saints. Doty hit 6 of 11 shots (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 10 of 11 from the foul line, adding eight rebounds. Francis Folefac contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Declan Wucherpfennig led the seventh-seeded Stags (21-13) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Braden Sparks also scored 13, adding five assists. Tony Williams totaled 12 points and three steals.

Siena took the lead for good with 12:37 remaining in the first half. The score was 40-30 at halftime, with Shoats racking up 14 points. Doty scored 14 in the second half and Siena used a 10-0 run to take a 63-48 lead before cruising to the finish.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

