Nicholls eliminates Northwestern State 61-47 in first round of Southland Conference Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sincere Malone had 14 points to lead Nicholls to a 61-47 victory over Northwestern State on Sunday night in the first round of the Southland Conference Tournament.

No. 6 seed Nicholls (14-18) moves on to play No. 3 seed UT Rio Grande Valley in a Monday quarterfinal.

Malone also had three steals for the Colonels. Jalik Dunkley totaled 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalin Rice scored 12.

Izzy Miles led the Demons (10-22) with 14 points and Landyn Jumawan scored 12.

Nicholls took the lead with 16 seconds left in the first half and did not trail again. Dunkley had seven points for a 25-24 halftime advantage. The Colonels used a 10-0 run to up their lead to 52-35 before closing out the victory.

