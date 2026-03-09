Webb and Georgia Southern take down Marshall in Sun Belt Conference Tournament 82-78

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Spudd Webb scored 31 points to help No. 10 seed Georgia Southern stun second-seeded Marshall 82-78 on Sunday night in a Sun Belt Conference Tournament semifinal.

Georgia Southern (21-15), which has won five straight games in the tourney, will play top-seeded Troy in the championship game on Monday with an automatic NCAA Tournament berth up for grabs.

Webb added five rebounds and three steals for the Eagles. Andres Burney posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, adding three blocks. Alden Applewhite pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Shamarrie Hugie led the way for the Thundering Herd (19-13) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Wyatt Fricks totaled 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Speer contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Georgia Southern went into halftime leading Marshall 42-35. Webb had 18 points in the second half to help the Eagles hold on.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press